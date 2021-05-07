Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.