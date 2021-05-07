Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 115,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

