Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.70

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 18957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

