Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $170,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

