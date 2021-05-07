Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,055,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 359,097 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

