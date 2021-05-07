Capital One Financial Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.67. 5,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

