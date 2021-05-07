Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Capital Power stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

