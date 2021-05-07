CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $145.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,262. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

