CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. The firm has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $116.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

