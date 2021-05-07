CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 216,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit