CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 216,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

