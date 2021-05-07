CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 478,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

