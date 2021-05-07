Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.83, but opened at $56.00. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 64,371 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

About Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.