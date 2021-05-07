CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

CareDx stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,166. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. CareDx has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,557. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

