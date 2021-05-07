CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.28. CarGurus shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 13,637 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

In related news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $1,962,501. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

