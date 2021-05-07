Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

