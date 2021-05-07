Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 30,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -355.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit