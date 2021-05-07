Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 30,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -355.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

