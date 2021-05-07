Castlight Health, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Castlight Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

