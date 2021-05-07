Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.95. The company had a trading volume of 79,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day moving average is $197.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $240.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.