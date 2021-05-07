Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $237.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $240.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.