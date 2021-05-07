Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

