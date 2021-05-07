Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target raised by Argus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit