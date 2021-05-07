Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target raised by Argus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.