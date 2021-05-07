Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

