Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.88.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.