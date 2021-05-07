Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0099

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $129,280.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.