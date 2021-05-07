CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

