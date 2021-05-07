Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420- EPS.

CENTA stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 1,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,918. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

