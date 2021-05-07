Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.