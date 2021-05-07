Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,734 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.24% of Cerner worth $51,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. 139,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

