Cerner Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. Cerner has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

