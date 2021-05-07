CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO Sells $2,168,800.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,199. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

