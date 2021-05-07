CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.32

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.32 and last traded at C$110.21, with a volume of 142287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

