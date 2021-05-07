Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $21.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.96.
CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of CHNG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,546,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.