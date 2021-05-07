Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $21.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,546,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

