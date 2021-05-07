Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $720.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $686.21 and last traded at $686.21, with a volume of 2059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $675.79.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.75.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $638.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

