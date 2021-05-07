Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,180. Chegg has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.