ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249,289 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 408,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $27.49 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

