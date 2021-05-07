ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,848 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

