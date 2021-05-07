ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

