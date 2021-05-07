Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend by 34.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

