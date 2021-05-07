Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CPK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.67. 664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,187. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

