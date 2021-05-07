Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

