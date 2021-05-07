Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,653 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $138.98. The company has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

