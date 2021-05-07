Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

