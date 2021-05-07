Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 562 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLM opened at $372.56 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $376.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average of $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.12.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

