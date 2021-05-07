Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

