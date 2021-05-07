Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.