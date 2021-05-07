Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
CIM stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.