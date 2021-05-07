Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.