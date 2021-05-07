Chonk (CHONK) Price Hits $244.39 on Top Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $244.39 or 0.00426476 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $131,370.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00083954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.00798812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.00 or 0.08833539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

