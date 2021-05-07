Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $173.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.