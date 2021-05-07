Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 327,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

