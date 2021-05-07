CIBC Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.63.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$30.67 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$10.10 and a twelve month high of C$31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.8599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

